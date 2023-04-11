Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 12-Month High at $460.00

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $460.00 and last traded at $459.09, with a volume of 6323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $458.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.50 and its 200 day moving average is $390.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,462,000 after acquiring an additional 92,758 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

