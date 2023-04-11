DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0314 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $718,437.14 and $109.91 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,912,049 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

