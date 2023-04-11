Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. 3,195,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,254,870. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

