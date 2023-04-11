Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 19,997 Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 323,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,789. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howell M. Estes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

