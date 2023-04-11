Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 172,721 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. FTAI Aviation comprises about 1.4% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.17% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 208,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.05%.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

