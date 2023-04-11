Diametric Capital LP Grows Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

TKR stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 267,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,722. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

