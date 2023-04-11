Diametric Capital LP Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Diametric Capital LP cut its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Black Knight by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 575,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 925.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BKI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 263,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

