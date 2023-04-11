Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 20,153 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,563. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

