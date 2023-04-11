Diametric Capital LP Raises Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the quarter. EVO Payments makes up approximately 1.1% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $50,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2,769.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,432,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,463,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,849,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut EVO Payments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,889. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.23 and a beta of 1.11.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.82 million during the quarter.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payment technology and services. The firm offers payment and commerce solutions. It operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Chile. The Europe segment includes operations in Poland, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Czech Republic, as well as support of merchants in surrounding markets.

