Diametric Capital LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.35. The stock had a trading volume of 344,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.