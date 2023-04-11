DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.11 million.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.54.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,657 shares of company stock worth $6,141,092 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.