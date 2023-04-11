Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) is Relaxing Retirement Coach’s 7th Largest Position

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,481,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 775,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 759,663 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,739,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 237,384 shares during the period.

DFNM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $48.93.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

