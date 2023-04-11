Dogecoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.84 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $11.84 billion and $559.47 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00315142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 138,895,256,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.