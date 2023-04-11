Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lowered by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 2.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $218.23. 244,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

