DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Roth Capital cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $18.34 on Thursday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,115 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,591 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.