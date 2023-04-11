DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 2.4% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $70.64. 348,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,810. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

