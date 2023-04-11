E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Down 1.6%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 40,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,589,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETWO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

Insider Activity

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 24,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $170,898.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 24,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $170,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $673,606. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.