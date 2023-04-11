Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.41. 870,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

