Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVVGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

