Echo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,757.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 118,838 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,804. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.