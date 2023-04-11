Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 6.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after buying an additional 823,807 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 247,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after buying an additional 916,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,581,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,892,000 after purchasing an additional 91,886 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,233 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

