Echo Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Echo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000.

NYSEARCA KGRN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. 220,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,818. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $94.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

