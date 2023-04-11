Echo45 Advisors LLC Invests $675,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 469.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 196,111 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.