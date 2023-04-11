Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $22.14 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

