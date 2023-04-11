Ediston Property Investment Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

LON EPIC opened at GBX 65.62 ($0.81) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 58.60 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.80 ($1.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.91. The company has a current ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The firm has a market cap of £138.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karyn Lamont acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,049.54). 7.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

