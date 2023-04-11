Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.97. The company had a trading volume of 274,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.93. The company has a market cap of $347.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

