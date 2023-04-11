Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Buys 8,860 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 23,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 46,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.93. 1,836,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,143,250. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

