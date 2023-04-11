Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 110 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,322,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.44. 1,139,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

