ELIS Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and $2,237.68 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00028947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.30 or 0.99937034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14655947 USD and is up 21.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,699.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

