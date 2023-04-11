Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $535,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 32,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

