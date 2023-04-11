Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.84.

Shares of DVN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. 3,195,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,254,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

