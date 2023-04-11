Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 379,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

