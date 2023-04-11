Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 218,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $265,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $551.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.