Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,799 shares during the period. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II makes up 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $3,356,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,441 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 59,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

