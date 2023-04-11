Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 791,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,062. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

