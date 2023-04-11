Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.21% of United Therapeutics worth $26,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.23. The company had a trading volume of 133,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,700 shares of company stock valued at $52,449,091. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

