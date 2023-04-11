Emerald Advisers LLC Has $28.05 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,691 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Perficient accounts for 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.16% of Perficient worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Perficient Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,897. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $113.74.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

