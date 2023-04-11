Emerald Advisers LLC Has $34.73 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,741 shares during the period. TransMedics Group comprises about 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.76% of TransMedics Group worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,227,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $18,192,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,844,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19,815.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 327,949 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.0 %

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $84,643.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $84,643.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $481,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,438 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,432 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.75. 118,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $83.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.