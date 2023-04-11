Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. National Vision makes up approximately 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $30,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

EYE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,671. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

