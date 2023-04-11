Empire Company Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.43. Empire has a twelve month low of C$33.09 and a twelve month high of C$45.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$264,960.00. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

