Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,585

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,585 ($19.63) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Energean Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EERGF remained flat at $16.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Energean has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.
About Energean
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energean (EERGF)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.