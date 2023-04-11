Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,585

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGFGet Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,585 ($19.63) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Energean Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EERGF remained flat at $16.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Energean has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

About Energean

(Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

