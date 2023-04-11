Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,194,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 532,718 shares.The stock last traded at $32.32 and had previously closed at $31.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Energizer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Stories

