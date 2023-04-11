EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $1.24 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00004126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $135.17 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004413 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003728 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001140 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,915,278 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,917,401 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.