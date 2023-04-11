EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.39, but opened at $32.62. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EQT shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 714,272 shares trading hands.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after purchasing an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,420,000 after buying an additional 253,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EQT Trading Down 2.5 %
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
