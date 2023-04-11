Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.03 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Ergo has a market cap of $98.03 million and $363,192.94 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,205.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00315838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00070731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00536060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00426706 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,048,694 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.