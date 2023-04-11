Essex LLC Buys 363 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.3% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.18. 419,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,756. The company has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.