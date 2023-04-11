Essex LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Essex LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,706 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 797,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGHY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $20.12.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.