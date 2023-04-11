Essex LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Essex LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 140,218 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. 80,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,620. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

