Essex LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Essex LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,849,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

