Essex LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,592 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Essex LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,121,000 after acquiring an additional 205,754 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,283,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after buying an additional 357,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,778,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 336,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

